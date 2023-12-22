Police investigating suspected murder at Leighton Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, have named the victim

Police have named a man whose death led to a Sheffield murder investigation near Leighton Road, Gleadless.

Police have announced that the man, who was found dead on Monday, December 4 on land near trees, was 41-year-old Robin Brabbon. Investigations are still underway as officers say they are continuing to work to determine the exact circumstances that led to Mr Brabbon’s death.

Robin Brabbon

Police had been called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road in Gleadless on Monday, December 4 at 2.38pm.

But tragically, Mr Brabbon was dead when officers arrived.

Officers today also released a picture of Mr Brabbon.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this morning: "A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive.

"Investigations are still underway as we continue to work to determine the exact circumstances that led to Mr Brabbon’s death.

"We ask that the privacy of Mr Brabbon’s family, who are being supported by officers, is respected at this difficult time.

"If you have any information which could assist us, we ask you pass it on via our new online live chat our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 456 of 4 December 2023 when you get in touch.

"You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something."

Police were on the site of the incident for days, with a cordon in place with a cordon in place and officers guarding the scene.

A section of green space, opposite the Middle Hay View flats, was cordoned off with blue and white police tape.

The cordon started from a lamppost next to the Leighton Road, Fleury Road bus stop.