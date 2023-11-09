Richard Wheeler death: Liam Jones pleads guilty to manslaughter over fatal attack near Sheffield pub
A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Richard Wheeler in Sheffield city centre.
Liam Jones also pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray following the incident in July.
Richard Wheeler, aged 56, was on a night out with friends when he was left critically injured after being assaulted close to The Bessemer pub in the Leopold Street/ Orchard Lane area, at 11.10pm on Saturday July 15.
Emergency services were called and he was taken to hospital where he died 10 days later.
Married Mr Wheeler was a keen runner, cyclist, Sheffield Wednesday fan and supporter of the New England Patriots American Football team.
Jones, aged 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless, initially denied murder and a trial was set for May 2024.
Yesterday, Wednesday November 8, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the other charges at Sheffield Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on December 8.