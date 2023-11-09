Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Richard Wheeler in Sheffield city centre.

Liam Jones also pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray following the incident in July.

Richard Wheeler died after he was assaulted on a night out in Sheffield. Liam Jones has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Richard Wheeler, aged 56, was on a night out with friends when he was left critically injured after being assaulted close to The Bessemer pub in the Leopold Street/ Orchard Lane area, at 11.10pm on Saturday July 15.

Emergency services were called and he was taken to hospital where he died 10 days later.

Married Mr Wheeler was a keen runner, cyclist, Sheffield Wednesday fan and supporter of the New England Patriots American Football team.

Jones, aged 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless, initially denied murder and a trial was set for May 2024.