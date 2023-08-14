News you can trust since 1887
Richard Wheeler murder: Trial date set for Liam Jones over alleged fatal attack near Sheffield pub last month

It has been nearly a month to the day since Richard Wheeler was fatally assaulted in July.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

A man accused of murdering a much-loved Sheffield Wednesday fan is expected to stand trial in May.

A hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 14) ruled that Liam Jones, 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, will be tried for the murder of Richard Wheeler on May 13, 2024.

Jones, who did not appear in court today, is also expected to enter his guilty or not guilty plea on August 24.

It comes nearly a month to the day since Mr Wheeler was fatally assaulted near to The Bessemer Pub in Sheffield city centre at around 11.10pm on July 15.

Mr Wheeler was taken to hospital in critical condition. Sadly, he died on July 25.

Jones is charged with murder, Section 18 assault, Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Wheeler’s family said in July: “Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever”.

