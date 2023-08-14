It has been nearly a month to the day since Richard Wheeler was fatally assaulted in July.

A man accused of murdering a much-loved Sheffield Wednesday fan is expected to stand trial in May.

A hearing at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 14) ruled that Liam Jones, 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, will be tried for the murder of Richard Wheeler on May 13, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, who did not appear in court today, is also expected to enter his guilty or not guilty plea on August 24.

It comes nearly a month to the day since Mr Wheeler was fatally assaulted near to The Bessemer Pub in Sheffield city centre at around 11.10pm on July 15.

Mr Wheeler was taken to hospital in critical condition. Sadly, he died on July 25.

Jones is charged with murder, Section 18 assault, Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.