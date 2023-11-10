Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the first picture of Liam Jones, the baby-faced killer of Richard Wheeler in Sheffield city centre.

Police released the image after the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter, two counts of grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and affray, following an incident in July.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wheeler, aged 56, was on a night out with friends when he was left critically injured after being assaulted close to The Bessemer pub in the Leopold Street/ Orchard Lane area, at 11.10pm on Saturday, July 15.

Emergency services were called and he was taken to hospital but died 10 days later.

Married Mr Wheeler was a keen runner, cyclist, Sheffield Wednesday fan and supporter of the New England Patriots American Football team.

Jones, aged 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless, initially denied murder and a trial was set for May 2024.