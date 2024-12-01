A serving prisoner and his girlfriend have been jailed for a total of 18 years after they were caught smuggling almost £200,000 worth of drugs into a jail and to contacts in Doncaster and Derbyshire.

Convicted robber Mark Staniland, 36, organised the supply of controlled drugs into HMP Nottingham with help from his girlfriend Natalie Quinn, 42.

A court heard the the pair arranged for heroin, cocaine, cannabis and paper and envelopes soaked in ‘spice’ to be delivered into the category B prison.

They were rumbled by mobile phone messages and conversations they had in the jail where Staniland was serving an indeterminate sentence.

Detectives where able to pinpoint five dates in 2021 where the couple supplied synthetic cannabinoid and cocaine to contacts in Nottinghamshire, Doncaster and Derbyshire.

Police raided Quinn's home and found Class A, B and C drugs, mixing agents, over £7,000 cash hidden in a ‘book safe’ and two luxury watches.

The court was told the total value of all of the controlled substances and adulterants seized by officers to be between £127,000 and £194,000.

Police found Quinn was using a bank account to receive money from family members of different lags at the same time as Staniland, many of them being on the same wing.

These ranged from a one-off payment of £20 to the mother of one prisoner who transferred over £1,000 to Quinn between August and October 2021.

In total, she received £1,585 from prisoners’ family members over this time period, which are believed to relate to spice paper they were supplying.

The same bank account was also credited with over £20,000 around the same time period with cops saying there was no evidence of it being "legitimate income".

Quinn and Staniland were charged with a string of offences and jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday November 25.

Staniland, now of HMP Garth, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A, B and C drugs – namely eroin, cocaine, a synthetic cannabinoid and bromazolam.

He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months.

Quinn, of Southport, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply Class A, B and C drugs – namely heroin, cocaine, a synthetic cannabinoid and bromazolam.

She also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, a synthetic cannabinoid and bromazolam and was caged for six years.

Det Con Catherine Bolland, of Nottinghamshire Police's Regional Prisons Intelligence Unit, said: “Drugs have no place in prison and hinder the rehabilitation of those who are there, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“These sentences send a clear message that those seeking to smuggle items into our prisons will be investigated and brought before the courts.

“Our prison officers are well trained to spot signs of suspicious activity and will continue to work proactively to target those attempting to bring packages into prisons.”