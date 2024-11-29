Police have launched a hunt for a South Yorkshire sex offender, released from jail, over allegations he threatened to kill someone.

David Doherty. aged 58, from Doncaster, is wanted for two breaches of Sex Offender Notification Requirements, and in connection to a report of making threats to kill, say South Yorkshire Police

In 2000, Doherty was convicted of attempted rape and indecent assault, and in 2014 he was convicted of rape. Upon his release from prison he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

As part of the terms of the register, Doherty is required to regularly register his address with police. He has recently failed to register his address as required, police claim.

Police said in a statement: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Doherty recently, or knows where he might be staying. He knows he is wanted and we believe he is actively evading officers.

“He is described as a white man, of slim build, 6ft 4ins tall, and with greying light brown short hair.”

Officers believe Doherty is in the Scawthorpe or Balby areas of Doncaster, however, he also has links to Grimsby.

The statement added: “If you see Doherty, please do not approach him, but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/204158/24 when you get in touch.”

You can access the police’s online portal by logging onto https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

You can also pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.