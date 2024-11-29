2 . Eric Midende and Tom Janicek: Doncaster drug dealers jailed

Eric Midende (left) and Tom Janicek (right), both 26, have been jailed after supplying cocaine and heroin as part of the 'ring and bring' Ely line. Intelligence and evidence gathered about their activities led to them being linked to a series of drug deals in the city, with the pair arrested in October 2023. Midende was charged with three counts of supplying Class A drugs, with Janicek charged with five counts of the same offence. Faced with a significant amount of evidence detailing their activities, the pair had no choice but to plead guilty, with both sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 8 November. Midende, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, was jailed for four years, with Janicek, of Hexthorpe Road, handed a prison sentence of two years and nine months. Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "The use and supply of harmful illegal drugs has absolutely no place in Doncaster and we are pleased that more custodial sentences are being handed out as part of this operation. "Drug dealing is linked to organised crime groups who have used violence or threats of violence to assert control in areas of Doncaster. "Cutting out their suppliers severely disrupts their activities and limits this influence, and we are pleased that Midende and Janicek are now beyond bars as punishment for their criminality." | SYP