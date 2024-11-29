The other offences, which those in this list have been convicted of, range from violent disorder to possessing a violent weapon in a public place.
While some of these criminals took responsibility for their crimes through guilty pleas, other were convicted at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.
The shortest sentence passed down was one of 10 months, while the longest is one of 23 years.
1. Criminals jailed at Sheffield Crown Court over the last fortnight
Top row, left to right: Eric Midende; Tom Janicek; Arber Axhami; Scott Daley and Michael Stevens. Second row, left to right: Colin Shearer; Christopher Lister; Scott Greenwood and Robert Geddes. Third row, left to right: Joshua Deere; Shoiab Hussian; Kashif Hussain and Yusef Camara | Adobe/SYP
2. Eric Midende and Tom Janicek: Doncaster drug dealers jailed
Eric Midende (left) and Tom Janicek (right), both 26, have been jailed after supplying cocaine and heroin as part of the 'ring and bring' Ely line.
Intelligence and evidence gathered about their activities led to them being linked to a series of drug deals in the city, with the pair arrested in October 2023.
Midende was charged with three counts of supplying Class A drugs, with Janicek charged with five counts of the same offence.
Faced with a significant amount of evidence detailing their activities, the pair had no choice but to plead guilty, with both sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday 8 November.
Midende, of St Catherine's Avenue, Balby, was jailed for four years, with Janicek, of Hexthorpe Road, handed a prison sentence of two years and nine months.
Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "The use and supply of harmful illegal drugs has absolutely no place in Doncaster and we are pleased that more custodial sentences are being handed out as part of this operation.
"Drug dealing is linked to organised crime groups who have used violence or threats of violence to assert control in areas of Doncaster.
"Cutting out their suppliers severely disrupts their activities and limits this influence, and we are pleased that Midende and Janicek are now beyond bars as punishment for their criminality."
| SYP
3. Arber Axhami: Man jailed after being found with arsenal of weapons
A man who was found with an arsenal of weapons in his car has been jailed.
The discovery of Arber Axhami’s illegal equipment came following a proactive stop by response officers in Doncaster.
Officers pulled over Axhami’s Mercedes CLK near the city centre – where the 19-year-old admitted to not having a driving licence or insurance for the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a stash of weapons – including two machetes, a loaded crossbow, several crossbow bolts, and a combat knife.
Axhami was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was also charged with driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Axhami, of no fixed above, pleaded guilty to all counts at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 17 October. On Thursday, November 14, 2024 he was jailed for 14 months at Sheffield Crown Court. | SYP
4. Scott Daley: Man jailed for assault and making threats to kill
A Sheffield man has been jailed for assault and making threats to kill.
Officers arrested Scott Daley, of no fixed abode, Sheffield, on 24 June 2023, and he was later charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and rape.
Daley initially denied assault at police interview, claiming that the victim’s swollen face was the result of an abscess.
He then pleaded guilty on 13 December 2023 at Sheffield Crown Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and making threats to kill against her.
On 16 June 2023, Daley assaulted the victim by punching her in the face. On 22 June 2023, he threatened to stab the victim whilst he was holding a knife to her throat.
Daley also pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill another woman in an offence which took place on 8 June 2022.
However, he was found guilty following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 April 2024.
Daley was jailed for three years and four months at his sentencing at the same court on Friday, November 22, 2024.
He was also given a ten-year restraining order preventing him from making direct or indirect contact with the two victims, and two other involved parties. | SYP