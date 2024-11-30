WATCH: Video shows moment Sheffield's most senior judge jails three killers

A video recording has been released showing Sheffield’s most senior judge jailing a woman and two teens over the murder of a man in a city park.

Cameras rolled in Sheffield Crown Court as Rebecca Moore, aged 25, Barney Griffin, 18 and Jack Douglas, 17, were sentenced on Thursday over the murder of 24-year-old Sacad Ali in Ponderosa park, Upperthorpe, in March 2024.

17-year-old Jack Douglas, Rebecca Moore, aged 25 and 18-year-old Barney Griffin have all been jailed for the murder of Sacad Ali | SYP/NW

Moore, a prostitute, lured Sacad to the park under the false promise of sexual favours and he was then attacked by drug dealers Griffin and Douglas, who had been lying in wait with machetes.

They believed Sacad, also involved in dealing, was straying onto their turf, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Moore, of no fixed abode, denied murder but was found guilty after a trial.

Sacad Ali | Submit

Griffin, of Dixon Drive, Sheffield, and Douglas, formerly of Brightholmlee Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article in May.

Sentencing the trio, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Richardson KC, said: “If ever there was a case that demonstrates the true evils of drug peddling and carrying knives, particularly young people carrying knives, this is it.

“This case demonstrates what can happen when young people get embroiled with drug peddling, and a drug related turf war erupts.”

In a statement released after the hearing, Sacad's family said: "Sacad was a loving son and brother who was loved by all his family. He was the heart of our family and was always happy and smiling.

"All those who knew Sacad, knew how positive and happy he was. It feels like all the light out of our lives has been taken.

"Our lives have been completely broken by what has happened, and we will never be able to forget.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped Sacad and who came forward to assist the police.”

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood added: "I know that today's sentencing won't bring Sacad back but I hope this gives his family, friends, loved ones and everybody who knew him some sort of closure as they try to rebuild their lives and recover from the grief inflicted upon them.

"The two teenagers murdered Sacad in a barbaric way, with Moore also murdering him by duping him into meeting and luring him to the spot where he would be brutally attacked.

"Knife crime takes too many young people's lives, and it is heartbreaking that Sacad's life was ended in this manner.”

Moore was given a life sentence for murder, with a minimum term of 15 years.

Griffin was told he will be detained for 16 years and Douglas will serve 15 years.