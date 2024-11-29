Joyriders took a Sheffield care charity’s 4x4 to ‘race around woods and playing fields’ in the snow, leaving it damaged and abandoned.

It is claimed it was one of spate of similar incidents which took place in the early hours of November 19, as Sheffield was covered under a blanket of snow.

The car had been parked near the Twelves Trees Homecare office, on Union Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours. It is used so that the organisation can offer care in all weathers.

City residents have also told the Star they also saw cars ‘raced’ in the same snowfall in areas including Arbourthorne, near Kenninghall Drive. It is an area where people have been complaining about anti-social behaviour.

Twelve Trees Home Care bosses say their car was taken at around 12.15am from their Nether Edge site, and they believe two people turned up in another car before breaking in and ‘hot wiring’ it. It was later abandoned, damaged, near Hackenthorpe.

The damaged 4x4 which was abandoned after joyriders took it from a Sheffield car company, and allegedly raced it through woods in the snow. Photo: Twelve Trees Care | Photo: Twelve Trees Care

Managing director Simon Mills said the car was caught several times on CCTV driving around Sheffield with another similar car, before driving across a playing field, and ‘racing through woods’.

He said he had been told that theirs was one of nine stolen last week.

He said: “When we started our home care service 10 years ago, there were three key things that were important to our service, allocated call times for our clients, our staff team paid for full shift and backup four wheel drive cars so in the snow or difficult conditions we can always get to you particularly if medication critical.

“Our team were amazing last week in the snow, we covered all of our calls despite becoming victim to joyriders.

“I feel cross people would steal a car with logos all over it on the worst weather day of the year so far.

“If you are a care provider or community nurse etc please be extra careful with your cars, particularly Fiats and four-wheel drives. For additional security we are being told to fit a crook lock to our other cars.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they had responded to reports of a theft of a vehicle from Union Road, in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield that morning, and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them online on or by calling 101.

They said: “It is reported that a green Fiat Panda was stolen from the street at some time between 12am and 5am on November 19.

“The vehicle was later recovered from Silkstone Crescent in a damaged state. Officers launched an investigation into the theft of the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have any information that could aid enquiries, please get in touch online or by calling 101, and quoting incident number 118 of 19 November 2024.

You can also pass on information anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.