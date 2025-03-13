“My body no longer feels like my own,” a courageous rape survivor said as the Barnsley man who drove her to a secluded location before attacking her was brought to justice for his horrendous crimes.

‘Remorseless’ rapist has admitted lying to the jury in his Sheffield Crown Court trial

He preyed upon a young woman who was separated from her friends after losing her phone

The courageous survivor is described as being of ‘diminutive stature,’ in comparison to Nicholls, who is six foot tall and weighs 18 stone

She now feels unable to go out on her own in the wake of Nicholls’ horrendous crimes

The judge praised the complainant for the ‘great fortitude, resilience and strength’ she has shown in helping to bring Nicholls to justice

Rapist Mark Nicholls was branded ‘remorseless’ by Judge Peter Hampton, who sent him to begin a decade-long prison sentence during a Sheffield Crown Court sentencing hearing held on Monday (March 10, 2025).

Cowardly Nicholls not only sought to deny responsibility for the sex crimes he subjected the teenager he preyed upon to by entering not guilty pleas.

But when jurors rejected his version of events to find him guilty, he then changed his account once more to the author of his pre-sentence report, claiming that he had engaged in consensual sexual activity with the complainant.

Judge Hampton told Nicholls: “You accept that you sat in the witness box and lied to the jury…You knew she would be cross examined, and accused of lying. You will say anything you need to, to achieve what you want to achieve.”

“You have shown no remorse.”

By contrast, Judge Hampton praised the complainant - who is entitled to lifelong anonymity - for the ‘great fortitude, resilience and strength’ she has shown in coming forward, and helping to take Nicholls off South Yorkshire’s streets.

“The court pays tribute to you,” Judge Hampton told the young woman, who was present in court to see Nicholls, aged 37, jailed.

The complainant’s statement to the court revealed how Nicholls’ crimes had resulted in her going from being a someone who was ‘happy and outgoing’ with ‘stable mental health’ to someone rendered unable to go out on their own, who is plagued by ‘intrusive thoughts,’ nightmares, flashbacks and poor sleep.

“My body no longer feels like my own, as when I look down at it, it sends me back to that night,” she said.

The court heard how in the hours leading up to the attack in April 2024, the complainant had been on a night out with friends in Barnsley, but subsequently became separated from them after losing her phone.

“You were driving around Barnsley with associates…you stopped and offered her a lift home. You then drove your friends home.

“You drove back to Barnsley town centre to look for her phone and then began to drive towards the complainant’s home, and en route, decided you wanted sex. I agree with the author of the pre-sentence report that you were acting in a predatory way.”

The court heard how it was at this point that Nicholls proceeded to drive to a secluded area, and away from the direction of the complainant’s home address.

Once there, the court heard how Nicholls forced the complainant - who Judge Hampton described as being of ‘diminutive stature’ - into the back seat, and began sexually assaulting her and trying to take her clothes off.

The complainant responded by ‘bravely’ attempting to kick Nicholls away.

Judge Hampton detailed how Nicholls then told the complainant she ‘would not be going home’ until he ‘got his way’ and he then raped her.

“You decided to blackmail her…she was crying, she was terrified of what you would do if you did not get your own way,” Judge Hampton told Nicholls, adding: “She was in a state of abject terror, inflicted by you.”

After carrying out the horrific sexual offences, Nicholls left her near to a family member’s address. In her statement to the court, the complainant described how she has flashbacks of the terrible attack every time she visits the family member, tainting her time with them.

She also revealed how her ordeal has taken a toll on her parents, who remain terrified that something similar could happen to her again.

Nicholls, of Mallory Way, Cudworth Barnsley, was found guilty of offences of rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment at the conclusion of a trial at the same court.

Prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told the court that Nicholls has a criminal record of 33 previous offences for 16 convictions, the majority of which are for acquisitive crimes, with no history of sexual offences until these matters.

Defending, Richard Canning suggested the fact that Nicholls now acknowledges some aspects of the incident is a ‘step in the right direction’.

Mr Canning said Nicholls’ admission may also mean that ‘work can be done with him in custody,’ the type of work that would not be possible had he continued to say ‘this never happened’.

As he sent Nicholls to begin his 10-year prison sentence, Judge Hampton told him he believed he may have ‘underlying misogynistic attitudes’.

He also told Nicholls he will be required to remain on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of his life, and ordered a restraining order, prohibiting Nicholls from contacting the complainant indefinitely.

Judge Hampton addressed the complainant as Nicholls was taken out of court to begin his sentence, telling her: “I do hope you can, in some way, begin to move on with your life.”

Speaking after Nicholls was jailed, Detective Constable Alice Gilbert, the officer in charge of the case, said: “I applaud the victim’s courage and would like to thank her for her support in this investigation.

“She has demonstrated great strength in coming forward, providing evidence at court, and helping to bring Nicholls to justice.

“Nicholls showed no remorse throughout the trial, and I hope the sentencing provides some closure and peace to the victim.

“His lengthy sentence means Nicholls will be off the streets of Barnsley and will not pose a risk to members of the public as they go about their daily lives in peace.”

Detective Inspector Helen Hughes, who leads the Reactive CID department, added: “I hope this outcome encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward, with the assurance that we take crimes of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously and respond robustly to all reports.

“This case was complex in nature and following excellent detective work, the offender was placed before the courts and sentenced accordingly.

"I would encourage any person who is a victim of rape or sexual assault, regardless of when it occurred, to report it to us. We will take your allegations seriously, we will listen to you and we will support you throughout the process.”