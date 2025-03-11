The number of people charged in connection with widespread disorder outside a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers has now reached 100, police have confirmed, as they release the names of the latest tranche of suspects charged.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, and more than 50 officers were injured when an anti-immigration protest escalated into a riot attended by over 450 people on August 4, 2024.

The Manvers disorder was among last summer’s riots, all of which took place after misinformation was disseminated in the wake of a fatal stabbing in Southport that claimed the lives of three young girls.

In an update released by South Yorkshire Police today (Tuesday, March 11, 2025), the force confirmed that 100 people in total have now been charged in connection with the Rotherham riot.

A force spokesperson added: “85 of these 100 have been sentenced for over a combined total of 213 years in prison. “

As part of the update, South Yorkshire Police also released the names of the latest tranche of suspects charged in connection with the disorder, all of whom are set to appear before South Yorkshire’s courts in the coming days and weeks.

Defendants recently charged in connection with Manvers disorder

Elarna Abbey-Garner, aged 19, of Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster is charged with violent disorder. She will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 17, 2025.

Casey Roughley, aged 21, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, is charged with violent disorder. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 6, and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 13, 2025.

Dion Wragg, aged 26, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on May 12, 2025.

James Garbutt, 40, of Kingsbrook Chase, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 7, 2025.

Jack Knight, aged 21, of The Crescent, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on April 24, 2025.

A 17-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on February 26, 2025.

Lee Whitelam, aged 33, of Town Lane, Rotherham, has been charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on March 31, 2025.

Darren Ward, aged 54, of Norville Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder. He was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on March 3, 2025.

Philip Wood, aged 22, of Milton Street, Bootle, Sefton, is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on March 28, 2025.