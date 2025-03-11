South Yorkshire Police officer accused of failing to investigate & deliberately dishonest log entries
The allegations have been made against police constable Adam Rashid, who is understood to be currently employed by South Yorkshire Police.
PC Rashid is set to face the allegations at a forthcoming misconduct hearing scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
Documents published by the force, detailing PC Rashid’s alleged conduct, state: “It is alleged that, following attendance to an incident on 4th August 2023, the officer failed to appropriately investigate and/ or record matters.
“It is also alleged that the officer submitted deliberately dishonest log entries in relation to these matters on 4th August 2023 and 12th August 2023.
“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Honesty and Integrity.
“The matters set out above are a breach of the Standards which are so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.”
This is the seventh misconduct hearing to be held by South Yorkshire Police so far in 2025.
Of the seven hearings held this year, the identities of officers have been witheld in four out of seven - or 57 per cent - of hearings.
Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.
Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.