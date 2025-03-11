Drug-driving arrest & man left with life-changing injuries in Sheffield crash involving car & mobility scooter
The collision took place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 9, 2025 on Norton Avenue, which runs from Norton to Gleadless Townend in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police has today (Tuesday, March 11, 2025) released details of the incident, as they appeal for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.
A force spokesperson said: “At 4.25pm on Sunday (March 9), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Norton Avenue.
“It is reported that a mobility scooter and a black Ford Focus were involved in a collision.
“A 70-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and driving – excess drugs.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.”
All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 606 of March 9, 2025.