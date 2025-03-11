A pensioner has been left with life-changing injuries after a two-vehicle Sheffield crash, following which a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 9, 2025 on Norton Avenue, which runs from Norton to Gleadless Townend in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Tuesday, March 11, 2025) released details of the incident, as they appeal for witnesses, and anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision took place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 9, 2025 on Norton Avenue, which runs from Norton to Gleadless Townend in Sheffield | Google/Adobe

A force spokesperson said: “At 4.25pm on Sunday (March 9), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Norton Avenue.

“It is reported that a mobility scooter and a black Ford Focus were involved in a collision.

Read More Harvey Willgoose: Mum of Sheffield schoolboy tragically stabbed to death shares heartbreaking letter from PM

“A 70-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, and driving – excess drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.”

All other information can be shared by reporting online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 606 of March 9, 2025.