Fried chicken chain Popeyes is opening its first branch in South Yorkshire next week, which will also serve as its first UK drive-thru.

Popeyes UK is opening its first UK drive-thru and restaurant at Parkgate Shopping Park, off Stadium Way, Rotherham, on Monday, May 15.

Last month, Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK, said the firm is “hugely excited” to be opening the first drive-thru in the UK, and Rotherham’s site will be the first of “many” to be opened in 2023 and 2024.

Plans for the venue have been in the pipeline for several months since the firm secured planning permission for the former KFC site. Popeyes has employed a total of 120 new members of staff, known internally as ‘joy creators’, to man the drive-thru and restaurant. The Rotherham branch will be managed by Naqash Mohammed, from Handsworth.

The site will offer a number of ways for customers to order and enjoy ‘Louisiana-style’ fried chicken. If you’re looking for a dine-in experience, customers can either order with a member of staff at the counter, or by using one of the self-service ordering screens. Alternatively, customers can take a seat at a table and order by scanning the QR code on each table, where a member of staff will bring over the order when it’s ready.

For the first time in the UK, customers will be able to order at a drive-thru when in a vehicle. Smart technology will keep track of each car entering through the system to ensure quick service throughout. Plus, a click and collect service will allow motorists to order without leaving their cars. They can park in a dedicated bay outside the restaurant and order via a QR code, and staff will then bring out the order.

And in around two weeks time, the restaurant will also be available to order from via Deliveroo so you can enjoy food from the comforts of your home.

Neil Williamsons, the chief operating officer at Popeyes UK, has been with the firm since it came to the UK. He said: “We’re really excited to see what Monday will bring. It’s our first drive-thru in the UK, so whilst we have established a foothold with a number of restaurants from Gateshead to Plymouth, this is the first time we will be opening up a drive-thru. It feels like we’re opening our first restaurant all over again.”

Popeyes will be giving away freebies on Monday and Tuesday to celebrate their launch, and a number of customers will also bag themselves a year's supply of Chicken Sandwiches.

To plan your order before you visit, check out Popeyes’ menu by clicking here.

