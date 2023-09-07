It has hosted some huge concerts over the years, from Pulp and the Artic Monkeys to the likes of Kylie Minogue, Coldplay and David Bowie.

Utilita Arena Sheffield is one of the UK's biggest indoor venues for live music and other entertainment.

It has already hosted some huge shows this year, including Pulp's big homecoming, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi and Peter Kay, with the S Club reunion, JLS and Madness among the acts lined up for the rest of 2023.

Sheffield Arena was opened by the Queen on May 30, 1991 and welcomes around 650,000 visitors a year for all manner of events, from live music to comedy and sport, with the venue being home to Sheffield Steelers ice hockey team.

Oasis played their first ever arena gig there in April 1995, debuting their hit single Don't Look Back in Anger, which Noel Gallagher had only written that week. It was also the site of Tina Turner's last ever arena gig, in May 2009.

Some of the huge shows it has hosted over the years, include the Arctic Monkeys, Def Leppard, One Direction, Katy Perry, Take That, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Nicki Minaj, Fleetwood Mac, The Who, David Bowie, Les Miserables, which ran for four weeks in 1999, and Riverdance in 1997. It was also where the new BBC Gladiators reboot, set to hit TV screens soon, was filmed earlier this year.

According to the SeatingPlan.net website, the best-rated areas in which to sit at Utilita Arena Sheffield are blocks 211, 115, 111, 103 and B.

But how does the capacity at Sheffield's biggest arena compare with those of other major venues across the UK? We've compiled a list of the country's biggest indoor venues for live entertainment in ascending order.

