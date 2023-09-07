Watch more videos on Shots!

A poor dog has been rescued from a property he was kept in for 14 months, without ever leaving for a walk in all that time.

Rocky, a Bulldog and French Bulldog cross, never left the home he was born in but has now been rescued in the hope that he will soon experience life in a loving home where daily walks will become the norm.

He is being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

In a post on their Facebook page, the rescue organisation said: "What a difference a week makes…we picked up Rocky (quite literally) last weekend. He had never left the home he was born in…even for a walk.

"He had to be carried into the van (lead on for safety in case he managed to get out of our arms)…we can’t imagine what he must have been feeling.

"He is 14 months old and is a chunky monkey Bulldog x French Bulldog. Rocky has made lots of progress with us and is now confident enough to venture out of his kennel onto our off-lead area - he loves to play with his toys and has the biggest personality going - he’s absolutely hilarious.

"However, he is terrified of the lead, and will not approach us if we have a lead, let alone if we try to put one on him. So as much as he has made great progress with his confidence, Rocky now desperately needs to be in a home to slowly, slowly help him realise leads aren’t scary, and that going for walks is great fun!

"We’d like to ideally move him into a foster home with a view to adoption, but this isn’t essential, and if you can only offer a foster home, that would still be brilliant for Rocky - what’s important is that he is in a home and can start learning about life while he’s still young.

"He will need a pet free home as he hasn’t socialised with other dogs outside of the home he was born in, and he will need a home with older children. He’ll obviously need a home with direct access to a secure garden as he cannot go out for walks yet."