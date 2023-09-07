News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 photos capturing a century of change in Sheffield since 1923

The images show scenes across Sheffield, from West Street and Leadmill Road in the city centre to the suburbs, including Abbeydale Road, Darnall, Stocksbridge, Ecclesfield, Meersbrook Park and Ranmoor

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 7th Sep 2023, 07:55 BST

These remarkable black and white photos from 1923 show how much Sheffield has changed over the last century.

They show the now bustling A61 almost free of cars, shops on Barker's Pool in the city centre about to be demolished to make way for the war memorial, and an old tram ready to depart in Tinsley.

The images in this retro photo gallery come from across Sheffield, from West Street and Leadmill Road in the city centre to the suburbs, including Abbeydale Road, Darnall, Stocksbridge, Ecclesfield, Meersbrook Park and Ranmoor. Some places are almost unrecognisable.

The royal visit by Edward, Prince of Wales, a parade by veterans from Sheffield City Battalion, and the Sheffield Wednesday team from the 1922/23 season are also captured.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Wicker Congregational Church, at the junction of Burngreave Road and Ellesmere Road, Sheffield, in July 1923. Photo: Picture Sheffield

1. Wicker Congregational Church

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops on Barker's Pool, Sheffield, known as Pool Place, prior to demolition in preparation for the War Memorial. The 'Iron Man' public lavatory is also visible in this photo from 1923

2. Barker's Pool shops

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Veteran members of Sheffield City Battalion at Midland Station in July 1923, prior to marching to Weston Park for the unveiling of the York and Lancaster memorial

3. Sheffield City Battalion

Photo: Picture Sheffield

The auditorium of the Scala Cinema, at the corner of Brook Hill and Winter Street, Sheffield, in 1923. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Kevin Wheelan

4. Scala Cinema

Photo: Picture Sheffield/Kevin Wheelan

