Derbyshire Police said concerns were raised as the car travelled from Junction 26 for Trowell Services, Nottinghamshire, until it was stopped at Junction 33 for Sheffield last night.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and during a strip search drugs were found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers stopped a car on the M1 near Sheffield over concerns about "erratic driving"

Derbyshire Police said: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.