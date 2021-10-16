Police stop car on M1 near Sheffield after 'erratic driving' - and find drugs

Police pulled over a car on the M1 near Sheffield over concerns about “erratic driving”.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 8:46 am

Derbyshire Police said concerns were raised as the car travelled from Junction 26 for Trowell Services, Nottinghamshire, until it was stopped at Junction 33 for Sheffield last night.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and during a strip search drugs were found.

Derbyshire Police said: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.

“Driver heavily impaired, suspected through drugs, but refuses blood test.”

