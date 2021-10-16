Police stop car on M1 near Sheffield after 'erratic driving' - and find drugs
Police pulled over a car on the M1 near Sheffield over concerns about “erratic driving”.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 8:46 am
Derbyshire Police said concerns were raised as the car travelled from Junction 26 for Trowell Services, Nottinghamshire, until it was stopped at Junction 33 for Sheffield last night.
COURT: Ricky Braithwaite sentence: Disappointment at six-year manslaughter sentence for killer jailed in Sheffield
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and during a strip search drugs were found.
Derbyshire Police said: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.
“Driver heavily impaired, suspected through drugs, but refuses blood test.”