David Amess, aged 69, was stabbed in a constituency surgery he held yesterday for members of the public to raise issues of concern in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

He was found with multiple stab wounds and despite the efforts of the emergency services he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings, has responded to the murder of MP David Amess

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody overnight.

Sir David had been a Conservative MP since 1983 and is the second politician to have been killed in Britain over the last five years.

Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in 2016 outside a library in West Yorkshire, where she was due to hold a surgery.

The latest murder has led to Home Secretary Priti Patel asking all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”.

South Yorkshire PCC Mr Billings said: “I am saddened to hear of the murder of Sir David Amess during one of his constituency surgeries.

“Sir David is a long standing and respected politician who has spent many years serving the public.

“This is a shocking reminder of the risks everyone in public life runs when they make themselves available to the public, which they must do.

“My prayers and sympathies are with his family and loved ones at this time of great grief and shock.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said the MP’s murder is being treated as terrorism.

The force said: “The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

“A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at a police station in Essex.

As part of the investigation, officers are currently carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area and these are ongoing.

“We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time. However, enquiries into the circumstances continue.”