Ricky Braithwaite, aged 38, launched an unprovoked attack on his victim, Graham Lindstead, when the men were on nights out in Barnsley town centre last month.

Dad-of-one Graham was on his way home with his partner when Braithwaite, who had been drinking and had taken drugs, ran up behind him and struck out.

Ricky Braithwaite (top right) has been jailed for six years for the manslaughter of 60-year-old Graham Linstead (left)

CCTV cameras captured the 38-year-old punching Graham twice, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground.

He was placed on a life support machine but died four days later.

Braithwaite, formerly of Newton Street, Barnsley admitted manslaughter and was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

Judge Peter Kelson QC said Graham’s family had been subjected to a life sentence as a result of Braithwaite’s actions.

He jailed the killer to six years behind bars.

In response, nearly 2,000 people shared their views on the sentence on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page.

Among those who voiced their disappointment at the sentence imposed was Sam Pilkington, who said: “This is horrific. Six years? That will be halved for good behaviour. Although the sentencing will never bring Graham back, surely his life is worth more than this jail term?”

Laura Seres added: “Six years!!!! That's nothing near enough. The grief at his funeral yesterday deserved more than six years. G deserved more justice than six years. Absolute shameful.”

June Goodwin added: “Six years for taking a man's life can only be described as diabolical. Simple for me – a life for a life.”

South Yorkshire Police said: "The police have no say in sentencing or court outcomes - we focus on gathering evidence and carrying out a thorough investigation before the findings are put to the courts.