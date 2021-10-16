Lewis Groombridge: Police search mounted for missing man with links to Meadowhall

A police search has been mounted for a missing man with links to Meadowhall.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 7:12 am

Lewis Groombridge, aged 31, from Nottinghamshire was last seen at 7.20am on Wednesday, October 13.

Police officers involved in the search said he has Meadowhall links.

Lewis is 6ft 2in tall, slim and has short light brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Download Festival T-shirt, dark blue jeans, navy blue trainers and a blue coat. He also had a black Guns ‘N’ Roses bag with him.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.