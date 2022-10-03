Officers shared this image following the crash which they said happened above the Grindleford/Fox House area.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “The young chap with the smashed up bicycle ended up as he did after being hit by the pair on the road-illegal quad machine during the late afternoon of Wednesday, September 21.

Police are hunting the pair pictured on this quad bike after a cyclist was hit in the Peak District near Sheffield

"It happened up above Grindleford/Fox House area so please contact us if you have any information helping to identify them.”

They asked people to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 749 of September 21.

The appeal has been shared by South Yorkshire Police, as it happened close to the border.

Responding to the appeal, one person commented: “After this incident they turned around and headed into Sheffield. We last saw them turn down on to Whirlowdale Road.”

