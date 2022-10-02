The 53-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was crossing Prince of Wales Road, near to the junction with Mather Road, Darnall, when tragedy struck.

Shortly after 9pm she was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy van, which was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway, at the time.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/ drugs. He has now been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has now been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Did you witness the collision? If you have any information or dash cam footage, please contact us either by calling 101 or going online and using live chat or our online portal.”