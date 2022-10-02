Prince of Wales Road Darnall: Tragedy as woman is killed in collision while crossing Sheffield road
A woman was killed in a collision with a van as she crossed a Sheffield road last night.
The 53-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was crossing Prince of Wales Road, near to the junction with Mather Road, Darnall, when tragedy struck.
Shortly after 9pm she was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy van, which was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway, at the time.
Most Popular
MORE: Rotherham fire: Fundraiser launched as man is critical in hospital after family home is destroyed in blaze
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE: Rotherham fire: Fundraiser launched as man is critical in hospital after family home is destroyed in blaze
The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/ drugs. He has now been released under investigation.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has now been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“Did you witness the collision? If you have any information or dash cam footage, please contact us either by calling 101 or going online and using live chat or our online portal.”