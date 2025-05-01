Police hunt on-the-run Rotherham man jailed for 14 years for robbing elderly couple and holding them captive

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 07:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A police hunt is underway for a Rotherham man sentenced to 14 years in prison in his absence, for a robbery in which he held an elderly couple captive.

Simon Noble and Luke Saddington, of Norwood Avenue, Maltby, Rotherham, broke into a bungalow in Horncastle Road in Wragby, Lincolnshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men received substantial prison sentences during a hearing held at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Luke Saddington, aged 36, failed to appear in court – but was sentenced to 14 years in his absence. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and police are making efforts to locate and apprehend himLuke Saddington, aged 36, failed to appear in court – but was sentenced to 14 years in his absence. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and police are making efforts to locate and apprehend him
Luke Saddington, aged 36, failed to appear in court – but was sentenced to 14 years in his absence. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and police are making efforts to locate and apprehend him | Lincolnshire Police

Saddington, aged 36, failed to appear in court – but was sentenced to 14 years in his absence. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and police are making efforts to locate and apprehend him.

Sign up for The Star’s new ‘Courts newsletter’

Simon Noble, 35, of no fixed address in the Worksop, Nottinghamshire area, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detailing the circumstances of the robbery, a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “They launched a prolonged attack on the occupants of the address, both in their late 60s.

“The couple had been in bed asleep when a brick was thrown through a bedroom window, injuring one of them seriously.

Noble and Saddington (right) entered through the window, before one of them hit an occupant with a baseball bat, knocking them unconsciousNoble and Saddington (right) entered through the window, before one of them hit an occupant with a baseball bat, knocking them unconscious
Noble and Saddington (right) entered through the window, before one of them hit an occupant with a baseball bat, knocking them unconscious | Licolnshire Police

“Noble and Saddington, entered through the window, before one of them hit an occupant with a baseball bat, knocking them unconscious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The victims then had their hands cable tied, with one then held in the bathroom.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“The offenders forced the other occupant around the house to reveal where the keys for both the safe and gun safe were kept. Four shotguns were stolen along with sentimental jewellery and cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The men took their victims’ car, before abandoning it on Torrington Lane in Wragby.

Simon NobleSimon Noble
Simon Noble | Lincolnshire Police

“Noble and Saddington were pulled over in another vehicle several hours later where officers discovered a baseball bat, a quantity of cash and Noble wearing muddy clothing.

“Detectives were able to use items found in the car, through forensic analysis, to link the pair to the Wragby crime scene.

“Meticulous analysis of evidence resulted in linking the pair to the crime scene and items taken in the burglary.”

Related topics:Rotherham
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice