A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting on a Sheffield street last night, as police continue to guard the scene.

The incident took place at 6.24pm last night (Tuesday, April 29, 2025), when it was reported that a man discharged a firearm towards a property on Cowper Crescent in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield.

The male subsequently left the scene in a dark vehicle.

Police say they are treating this incident as a “targeted attack,” and a scene is currently in place on Cowper Crescent, Fox Hil, Sheffield, while officers conduct their work | David Kessen

Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Issuing an update this afternoon (Wednesday, April 30, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The suspect remains in custody at this time, the spokesperson added.

Police say they are treating this incident as a “targeted attack,” and a scene is currently in place on Cowper Crescent while officers conduct their work.

Officers will also be carrying out additional patrols in the surrounding area today, and in the coming days. Anyone with concerns or queries is encouraged to speak to them.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, leading the investigation from the force’s Armed Crime Team said: “Gun crime has no place in our communities, and must be stamped out.

“This type of senseless criminality endangers lives, thankfully nobody was injured in this incident but people in South Yorkshire deserve to live without the threat of violence on their street.

"I understand that residents will be concerned by this incident, and I would like to reassure them that my team are working at pace to understand the circumstances of the discharge.

"I want to thank local residents for their ongoing cooperation, and I would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to please come forward.

“We cannot fight gun crime alone, and we need support from our communities. If you know something we don't, tell us so we can act on it.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police.

You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 848 of April 29, 2025.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://orlo.uk/1n6BI