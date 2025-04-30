Barnsley Road: Motorcyclist fighting for their life after being involved in late-night Rotherham crash

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
A 46-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, after being involved in a late-night Rotherham crash.

The one-vehicle collision took place on Barnsley Road in the West Melton area of Rotherham shortly after 11pm last night (Tuesday, April 29, 2025).

Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage, as the motorcyclist involved fights for his life in hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.07pm yesterday (Tuesday 29 April), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Barnsley Road in West Melton.

“It is reported that a motorcyclist was involved in a single vehicle collision.

“The rider, a 46-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“His family is aware and is being supported.

“If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or any other information that could help officers in their enquiries, please get in touch.”

You can share information with police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can share footage here: https://orlo.uk/FcF6E

Please quote incident number 1150 of April 29, 2025 when you get in touch.

