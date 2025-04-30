Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 60-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, after being involved in a crash in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Stubbin Lane, near Shiregreen, Sheffield shortly before 10am this morning (Wednesday, April 30, 2025), involving a car and a pedestrian.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 9.55am today (April 30) by the ambulance service to assist with a road traffic collision at Stubbin Lane in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A road closure was in place at Stubbin Lane between the junctions with Bellhouse Road and Tideswell Road while emergency services worked at the scene | Google/3rd party

“It is reported that a pedestrian and a grey Skoda Octavia were involved in a collision.

“A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A road closure was in place at Stubbin Lane between the junctions with Bellhouse Road and Tideswell Road while emergency services worked at the scene.

“The road was reopened shortly after 11.15am.”