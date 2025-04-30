Stubbin Lane, Shiregreen: Pedestrian, 60, suffers serious injuries in crash on Sheffield road
The collision took place on Stubbin Lane, near Shiregreen, Sheffield shortly before 10am this morning (Wednesday, April 30, 2025), involving a car and a pedestrian.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “We were called at 9.55am today (April 30) by the ambulance service to assist with a road traffic collision at Stubbin Lane in Sheffield.
“It is reported that a pedestrian and a grey Skoda Octavia were involved in a collision.
“A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
“A road closure was in place at Stubbin Lane between the junctions with Bellhouse Road and Tideswell Road while emergency services worked at the scene.
“The road was reopened shortly after 11.15am.”
