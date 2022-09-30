Police hunt man in flatcap over building site thefts in Sheffield
Police are hunting a man in a flatcap in connection with the brazen theft of copper piping and tools from a Sheffield construction site.
Officers believe a suspect returned to the site on Scotland Street several times a period from 3.30pm on Sunday September 18 and 4am Monday September 19.
As well as theft, security cameras were damaged, police say.
Now they want to hear from the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him.
Call 101 quoting crime number 14/168382/22 or online at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/