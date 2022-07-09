‘Founders Yard’ is set to feature a rooftop garden, basement car park and biomass heating and hot water system.

The site’s most recent use was Robert Neill & Co electrical wholesalers and the Queen’s Hotel, which closed in 1997.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clegg Construction is building 229 apartments on the site of the former Queens Hotel on Scotland Street.

But its most significant feature was a furnace constructed by Sheffield’s Corporation of Cutlers in 1759.

A heritage report states: “The furnace, the only commercial enterprise undertaken by the Cutlers, remained extant in 1784 but its site was occupied by terraced housing, a yard and an outdoor toilet block by 1853.

“The construction of the 19th century houses is likely to have impacted on any remains of the furnace, particularly if these properties possessed cellars.”

Its final use was as the Queen’s Hotel which closed in 1997, and Robert Neill & Co electrical wholesalers.

BUSINESS NEWS: Concerns grow for Old Town Hall under new owner

Scotland Street was laid out by 1736, it adds. Today it is changing from industrial to residential.

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please