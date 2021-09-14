Police formally name Barnsley assault victim as Graham Linstead

Police were called at 10.30pm that evening to reports a man had been attacked on Pitt Street West.

Emergency services attended and Graham was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died on Wednesday 8 September as a result of his injuries.

Ricky Braithwaite, 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley, was arrested shortly after the incident and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Linstead sadly passed away on Wednesday, four days after being attacked in Barnsley town centre last Saturday, September 4.

Following his death, a fundraising page has been set up in his memory, and the funds will be split between three good causes chosen by his family.

James Gale, who set up the appeal, said: “On behalf of Graham’s family we have decided that he would have wanted to bring some good and benefit for others if at all possible so we are asking for donations as a way of respect to the legend that was ‘General G’ and all proceeds will be evenly distributed to three charities of his families choice which are Help the Heroes, Live Life Give Life and Brothers in Arms.

“I know many of you will want to show just how loved this unique human being was. He was always there for anyone who needed him, he had the biggest heart I’ve ever known and wisdom beyond all others plus he loved ‘Tarn’ more than anyone else and wore his heart on his sleeve and had the manners and etiquette of a true gentleman!”

Police were called at around 10.30pm on September 4 following reports that a 60-year-old man had been attacked on Pitt Street West, in Barnsley town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital in a critical condition and sadly died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

Ricky Braithwaite, aged 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley was arrested shortly after the incident and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was bailed to next appear before court on October 5.

Police said that enquiries were underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.