Town centre attack victim has died, say South Yorkshire Police

Police were called at around 10.30pm on Saturday night following reports that a 60-year-old man had been attacked on Pitt Street West, in Barnsley town centre.

A police statement this evening said: “Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but sadly died today as a result of his injuries.”

Ricky Braithwaite, aged 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley was arrested shortly after the incident and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police crime scene investigation van - file picture

He was bailed to next appear before court on October 5, 2021.

Police say enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information, call 101, or use the force’s online portal. The reference is 1048 of 5 September.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.