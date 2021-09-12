Graham Linstead sadly passed away on Wednesday, four days after being attacked in Barnsley town centre last Saturday, September 4.

A fundraising page has been set up in his memory, with more than £600 already donated to be split between three good causes chosen by his family.

James Gale, who set up the appeal, said: “On behalf of Graham’s family we have decided that he would have wanted to bring some good and benefit for others if at all possible so we are asking for donations as a way of respect to the legend that was ‘General G’ and all proceeds will be evenly distributed to three charities of his families choice which are Help the Heroes, Live Life Give Life and Brothers in Arms.

Graham Linstead

“I know many of you will want to show just how loved this unique human being was. He was always there for anyone who needed him, he had the biggest heart I’ve ever known and wisdom beyond all others plus he loved ‘Tarn’ more than anyone else and wore his heart on his sleeve and had the manners and etiquette of a true gentleman!”

Police were called at around 10.30pm last Saturday following reports that a 60-year-old man had been attacked on Pitt Street West, in Barnsley town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital in a critical condition and sadly died on Wednesday as a result of his injuries.

Ricky Braithwaite, aged 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley was arrested shortly after the incident and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was bailed to next appear before court on October 5.

Police said tht enquiries were underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to call police on 101, or to use the force’s online portal. The reference number is 1048 of September 5.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.