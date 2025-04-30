Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police called out air support over a Sheffield gun incident which has seen a man arrested today.

Residents saw the aircraft circling overhead during the police operation, around the vicinity of the Sheffield Parkway.

The National Police Air Service said they sent their fixed wing aircraft to Sheffield at 19.23pm on Tuesday evening (April 29), and it was today revealed it was part of an investigation over a shooting which happened on Cowper Crescent, Fox Hill.

The NPAS told The Star “The crew from NPAS East Midlands attended Sheffield to support South Yorkshire Police with a suspect search and address containment.

The police aeroplane was sent to Grenoside, Sheffield, twice in a day to deal with the same incident: Photo: National World | National World

“The total flight time was 59 minutes.”

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon confirmed to The Star that the aircraft had been called as part of their response to the shooting last night.

They said earlier this afternoon: “Yesterday (Tuesday 29 April) at 6.24pm it was reported that a man discharged a firearm towards a property on Cowper Crescent, before leaving the scene in a dark vehicle.

“Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

“We are treating this incident as a targeted attack and a scene is currently in place on Cowper Crescent while officers conduct their work.”

Police today arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He is currently in custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 848 of 29 April 2025. If you prefer to provide information anonymously you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111