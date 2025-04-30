Cowper Crescent: Cordon in place and police probe launched after shooting
Officers were called to Cowper Crescent, Fox Hill, at around 6.24pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 29) after reports that a man had fired a gun at a property before fleeing in a vehicle.
Armed officers attended and found evidence confirming a shooting had taken place. No injuries were reported.
A police cordon remains in place on Cowper Crescent while investigations continue this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 848 of April 29 2025.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
