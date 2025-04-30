Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police cordon is in place today and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are investigating a reported shooting in Sheffield yesterday evening.

Officers were called to Cowper Crescent, Fox Hill, at around 6.24pm yesterday (Tuesday, April 29) after reports that a man had fired a gun at a property before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police on Cowper Crescent after a shooting | David Kessen/ National Wotrld

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed officers attended and found evidence confirming a shooting had taken place. No injuries were reported.

A police cordon remains in place on Cowper Crescent while investigations continue this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 848 of April 29 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

More to follow.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.