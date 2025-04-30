Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This was the scene on a residential Sheffield street today after police set up a cordon following a reported shooting.

Four police cars and a large police van could be seen at Cowper Crescent, a street just around the corner from Fox Hill Junior School, in Fox Hill.

The street was taped off near the junction with Wilcox Road, and then again, further down the street, with blue and white police tape stretching across the street, and officers guarding both ends.

Police at Cowper Crescent, Fox Hill, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Occasionally, police lifted the tape to allow residents access to their homes.

People were this morning getting on with their lives with many outside gardening.

Residents told The Star that police had first appeared yesterday evening, with flashing blue lights at the scene. One said the number of police cars on the street had increased today.

He said: “There were police cars, but there didn’t seem to be an ambulance.”

They said they police cars had been on the scene all night.

But people said they had not heard anything last night before the police arrived on the scene.

One added: “There were children playing outside as normal last night, despite the police cordon.”

SYP said: “Yesterday (Tuesday 29 April) at 6.24pm we responded to reports of a firearms discharge in Sheffield.”

The force said it had been reported that a man had fired a guns at a property on Cowper Crescent, before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

They said: “Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

“There were no injuries reported during the incident. A scene is currently in place on Cowper Crescent while officers conduct their work.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 848 of 29 April 2025. If you prefer to provide information anonymously you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”