The number of people arrested over the alleged murder is now three.

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting in Sheffield this week.

The shooting took place on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with police called about the incident at around 12.38am.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Page Hall Road, Sheffield, which led to the death of a 19-year-old man. Today (December 15), two more men have been arrested.

A 19-year-old man injured in the incident was rushed to hospital, and despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Following the arrest of a 41-year-old man on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed two more men - aged 21, from Manor, and 23, from Walkley - are also now in police custody.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed the man died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The 41-year-old man, from Burngreave, remains in police custody.

DCI Joanne Kemp, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We have today made two further arrests in connection to the shooting in Page Hall on Tuesday which tragically led to a young man losing his life. He leaves behind a partner and two young children and had his whole life ahead of him.

“We have now made three arrests in connection with the incident but we still need the public to come forward with information about what happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“We are doing all we can to tackle gun crime in our communities but we cannot do this without the public’s help. Those who choose to carry firearms on our streets are putting innocent, local people in danger and it’s crucial we hunt them down as swiftly as we possibly can. With your information, we can seek justice for victims such as this young man. We will act on all information we receive, and we will support anyone who comes forward and speaks to us.”

The young man killed in Tuesday's shooting has not yet been named, but Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, has said that he leaves 'behind a heartbroken family including two young children'. The young man's family are said to be receiving support from specially trained officers.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room online.