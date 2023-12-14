Page Hall Road, Page Hall: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old shot dead on Sheffield street
The shooting victim leaves behind a 'heartbroken family,' including two children.
A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a teenager who was shot dead in a Sheffield neighbourhood earlier this week.
The shooting took place on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with police called about the incident at around 12.38am.
A 19-year-old man injured in the incident was rushed to hospital, and despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly died from his injuries yesterday (December 13, 2023).
Police have now confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today (Thursday, December 14, 2023), and currently remains in police custody.
The young man killed in Tuesday's shooting has not yet been named, but Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, said today that he leaves 'behind a heartbroken family including two young children'. The young man's family are said to be receiving support from specially trained officers.
Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room online.
Dept Supt Murphy continued: “We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.
“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation."
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers. Call them on 0800 555 111, or report online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/