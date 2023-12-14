Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a teenager who was shot dead in a Sheffield neighbourhood earlier this week.

The shooting took place on Page Hall Road, Page Hall in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023, with police called about the incident at around 12.38am.

Police have now confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today (Thursday, December 14, 2023), and currently remains in police custody

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man injured in the incident was rushed to hospital, and despite the best efforts of medics, he sadly died from his injuries yesterday (December 13, 2023).

Police have now confirmed that a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today (Thursday, December 14, 2023), and currently remains in police custody.

The young man killed in Tuesday's shooting has not yet been named, but Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, head of major crime, said today that he leaves 'behind a heartbroken family including two young children'. The young man's family are said to be receiving support from specially trained officers.

Read More 'Cruel' Sheffield man held his ex hostage for days and beat her so badly she was unrecognisable to own mother

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19 of December 12, 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room online.

Read More Fight on train from Sheffield to Huddersfield leads to appeal to find seven people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dept Supt Murphy continued: “We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.

“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation."