The balaclava-wearing gang arrived in two cars.

Police are searching for a masked gang who jumped out of two cars and ambushed a group of teenagers in Rotherham.

On November 29, around 8pm, four teenagers were reportedly leaving Danny's Diner on Laughton Road, in Dinnington, when two vehicles appeared beside them containing a group wearing balaclavas.

Four teenagers were reportedly ambushed in Laughton Road in Dinnington by a masked gang who arrived in two cars before beating one of the victims with weapons like a baseball bat and a golf club.

Three of the teenagers were chased and one was assaulted. It is believed he was attacked with a baseball bat, axe and golf club and left unconscious.

The two vehicles were reported to have beemn a small white 4x4 and a dark-coloured Volkswagen.

Following the reported incident, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on December 1. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Laughton Road with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.