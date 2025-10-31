Appeal after man in trees indecently exposes himself to woman in Sheffield suburb

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to a woman from the cover of a tree line in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the junction of Moss Way and Redfern Grove, in Owlthorpe, at around 2.40pm on October 16 after a woman reported seeing a man indecently expose himself from the tree line.

A man reportedly exposed himself to a woman from the treeline at the junction of Redfern Grove and Moss Way in Owlthorpe on October 16, 2025.
A man reportedly exposed himself to a woman from the treeline at the junction of Redfern Grove and Moss Way in Owlthorpe on October 16, 2025. | Google Maps

The woman immediately left the scene and reported the incident.

However, Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team say that unfortunately the woman was unable to provide a detailed description of the defendant, and the area is not covered by CCTV.

Now, all other lines of investigative enquiry have been “exhausted” and officers are appealing for help to identify the man.

Sergeant Danielle Kinsella said: "I want to reassure the community that we have carried out an extensive enquiry following this incident, and no reports of a similar nature have been made to us since the incident on October 16.

"While the investigation has been filed pending new information coming to light, we are still appealing for anyone who has information which could assist future enquiries to get in touch with us.

“If you have information to share, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 488 of October 16, 2025 when you get in touch."

Meanwhile, in a post to the Sheffield South East NPT Facebook page, the team said it was aware that information about the incident is being shared on social media.

However, it added that the details circulating online “contain some inaccuracies” and that it was releasing the appeal to clarify what action had been taken.

