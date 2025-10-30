Gambling addict police officer who posed as paedophile hunter to blackmail indecent images suspect jailed

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 13:16 GMT
Drug farm uncovered in Sheffield
A police officer who posed as a paedophile hunter and blackmailed an indecent images suspect in order to fund her gambling addiction has been jailed.

PC Marie Thompson, aged 29, was the officer in charge of a South Yorkshire Police investigation into the man, whom she arrested in October 2022 on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.

Most Popular
PC Marie Thompson was the officer in charge of an investigation into a man arrested on suspicion of possessing indent images - only to use the information she gained through interviewing him to anonymously blackmail him to fund her gambling addiction.placeholder image
PC Marie Thompson was the officer in charge of an investigation into a man arrested on suspicion of possessing indent images - only to use the information she gained through interviewing him to anonymously blackmail him to fund her gambling addiction. | SYP

However, she then went on to use a fake email address to demand £3,500 from the suspect using the information against him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She also falsely told him she had been unable to find the perpetrator when he reported the blackmail from this ‘unknown party’ directly to her.

On Thursday (October 30), Thompson was jailed for 40 months after pleading guilty to blackmail and perverting the course of justice.

Leeds Crown Court heard how after the man’s arrest in October 2022, he was interviewed and released under investigation, pending further examination of his digital devices.

It was then the man received an email from a ProtonMail address demanding £3,500 be paid into a bank account, with an account number and sort code provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The email was signed "Paedophile Hunters" and said that the payment would "ensure that information remains between you and us".

It said: "Information has been passed to us that you have been arrested for media involving children. As an organisation which works to protect children from people such as yourself we therefore ask you to make a donation to us."

Later the same day, the man's partner received a text message saying that a reply was needed by the end of the day.

However, the couple did not pay the money and reported it to the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thompson, who worked in Doncaster, told the man she would investigate the matter - but falsely endorsed the crime report to say that he did not want to pursue a complaint.

The court heard she told "a number of lies" in her pocket notebook entries, including changing the mobile number used to text the man's partner to conceal the fact that it was her own personal phone number.

The man later received a second email with the subject "I'm so sorry", which said: "I came to drop something off for my mum and overheard you talking. I never told a soul and never intended to."

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

The court heard this was "a further attempt by Thompson to cover her tracks".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The investigation was closed, and Thompson lied again to the man six weeks later, saying that the sender of the email and text message could not be traced.

The court heard Thompson left that team in March 2023 and her caseload was transferred.

The officer who inherited the man's case went to see him, and he mentioned the blackmail email and said Thompson had been unable to find out who was responsible.

The court heard the officer checked the number from the text message sent to the man's partner, and found that it was the one Thompson had used on her police vetting form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A victim impact statement from the man, who was later given a suspended prison sentence for the indecent image charges, said: "I feel extremely angry towards Marie Thompson , she was trusted in her role as a police officer in a department that comes into contact with probably the most vulnerable persons in society.

"For her to know the position I was in and use it against me is unbelievable."

In mitigation the court heard Thompson, who is suspended from the force, suffers from a severe gambling disorder and was in considerable debt at the time.

Following her guilty plea, a Regulation 13 notice was served to Thompson at the direction of Chief Constable Lauren Poultney.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regulation 13 notice is issued to probationers deemed unfit to serve as a police officer. Thompson subsequently resigned from the force on October 15, 2025.

Detective Constable Alexandra Furniss, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Thompson's crimes are shameful and cast a shadow over the excellent work being delivered for our communities by policing colleagues driven by fairness, integrity and trust.

"There is no place in our force for police officers who fail to live and work by our values and standards. Our work to root out these individuals continues in our tireless bid to ensure our force builds and maintains the trust and confidence of the public."

Related topics:SuspectPolice officerSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncasterMoney
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice