Man dies and child and two others injured in Doncaster helicopter crash

A man has died and a child and two other adults have been injured in a helicopter crash in Doncaster this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge emergency operation has been taking place in Ings Road, Bentley throughout the day following the crash this morning.

In an update, South Yorkshire Police said: “A man has sadly died following a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster today (Thursday 30 October).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At 10.14am, we were called to Ings Road, where it is reported that the helicopter crashed in a field.

A man has died and a child and two other adults have been injured in a helicopter crash in Doncaster. (Photo: SWNS).

“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene as part of a multi-agency response.

“A 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His family is aware and being supported by our officers.”

The four seater Robinson helicopter was just minutes into its flight after taking off from Gamston Airport near Retford at around 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

A parallel investigation has been launched between The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.

Ings Road remains closed while emergency services carry out their work.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with the AAIB.

"As part of our investigation, we'd ask for anyone with information to get in touch.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash."

If you can have information which could help the investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 218 of 30 October 2025.

You can report online here: https://orlo.uk/n1xcC

You can submit video footage here: https://orlo.uk/xCUzS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, who represents the consituency where the crash happened said: “This is devastating news and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim of this terrible incident. “My office are in touch with the relevant authorities including South Yorkshire Police, and I know the whole of Doncaster will be united in having the victim in their thoughts today."

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has confirmed that a team is at the scene in Bentley.