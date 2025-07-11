An abusive Rotherham man who “caught and raped” a woman at a picnic in the early 2000s has been locked up for six years.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amer Khan, 42, of Rotherham, has finally faced justice for the vicious attack after 20 years following an investigation by Operation Stovewood.

Amer Khan, 42, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield, "caught and raped" a woman he knew at a picnic in the early 2000s. An investigation by Operation Stovewood has now seen him locked up for 20 years. | NCA

The victim, a woman in her early 20s, bravely told NCA officers how she met Khan in 2002.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After they had known each other for around a year, Khan – also in his early 20s at the time – became verbally and physically abusive.

She related how Khan would sometimes pinch, slap and punch her.

Khan’s violence escalated after he pressured the woman to have sex with him during a picnic one day.

The woman refused and, fearing what Khan might do, tried to run away.

It was then Khan reportedly caught and then raped her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim recounted to officers her distress during and after the incident. She recalled crying at the time and Khan blaming her for what he had done.

Officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s enquiry into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham – began an investigation in 2022 after they identified the woman was a victim of rape in the course of separate enquiries.

Khan - who now lives in Ferrars Road, Tinsley, Sheffield - was charged in February 2024, and this week (July 10) found guilty of one count of rape at Sheffield Crown Court, after which the judge immediately sentenced him to six-and-a-half years in prison.

Senior investigator Kath Blain, from the NCA’s Operation Stovewood, said: “When the victim first met Khan he showed no signs of being violent, however after gaining the woman’s trust Khan became abusive and that behaviour quickly escalated to sexual violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specially-trained National Crime Agency investigators listened to the victim’s account and sought corroborating evidence. Our evidence and the victim’s brave testimony has resulted in Khan being convicted more than twenty years after he committed his crime.

“I urge anyone who has been raped or sexual abused, at any time in their life, to report it to the police, who are ready and waiting to help.”Help is also available by calling the free Rape Crisis support line, open 24 hours a day, on 0808 500 2222 or visiting 247SexualAbuseSupport.org.uk.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013. To date 43 people – including Khan – have been convicted.