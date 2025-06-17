Three men charged as part of historic Rotherham child abuse probe deny raping teenage girl
The offences relate to a single victim, and are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham between 2007 and 2010, when she was aged 14 or 15. She is entitled to lifelong anonymity.
The three defendants: Khamir Ifzal Khan; Mudasser Hussain and Ghazanfar Hussain entered not guilty pleas to the 16-count indictment, which was put to them during a hearing held at the court yesterday (Monday, June 17, 2025).
The charges:
- Mr Mudasser Hussain, aged 36, of Henley Grove, Rotherham denies 12 counts of rape.
- Mr Khan, aged 36, now of no fixed abode but previously of Rotherham, denies one count of rape and one count of trafficking a person in the UK for sexual exploitation.
- Mr Ghazanfar Hussain, aged 40, of Rosebery Street, Rotherham denies one count of rape.
Judge Sarah Wright fixed a trial date for May 5, 2026 during the course of the 20-minute hearing.
The trial is currently expected to take around three weeks.
Judge Wright released the three men on bail at the conclusion of the hearing.
The defendants have been charged, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) under Operation Stovewood.
Operation Stovewood is the single largest investigation into non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse ever undertaken.
NCA officers are looking into offences that took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire between 1997 and 2013.