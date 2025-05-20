Three men have been charged with a series of rapes of a teenage girl in Rotherham more than 15 years ago.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offences, which were investigated by the National Crime Agency under Operation Stovewood, are alleged to have taken place in Rotherham between 2007 and 2010, when the victim was aged 14 or 15.

Three men have been charged with a series of rapes of a teenage girl in Rotherham. | NCA

Khamir Ifzal Khan, aged 36, now of no fixed abode, but previously from Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of trafficking of a person in the UK for sexual exploitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mudasser Hussain, 36, of Henley Grove Road, Rotherham, has been charged with six counts of rape, while Ghazanfar Hussain, 40, of Rosebery Street, Rotherham, has been charged with one count of rape.

All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates on Monday, May 19. They will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on June 16.

National Crime Agency officers are looking into offences that took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire between 1997 and 2013.