Police forces in South Yorkshire are joining a national week of action to tackle knife crime in the UK.

Operation Spectre will be running across the country this week, with officers from South Yorkshire Police using the opportunity to highlight the work officers do across communities in the county.

Sheffield has been rocked this year by the death of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose, which has spurred a series of anti-knife action across the city from members of the public.

His mother, Caroline, has made multiple emotional pleas asking people to stop carrying knives as she hopes to place knife arches - a type of walk-through metal detector - in every school.

On April 28, a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age pleaded guilty to killing Harvy by admitting a charge of manslaughter, but has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

He will now stand trial on June 30.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime, said: "Anyone who carries a knife is putting themselves and others in danger. People don't realise that you are more likely to get hurt from the knife you are carrying than from someone else who is.

"Throughout the year, our officers work hard to keep communities safe from knife crime, so this week is business as usual for us. However, Sceptre does allow us to show you, our residents, what we are doing to keep you safe.

"We are all too familiar with the heartbreaking aftermath of knife crime and it remains a priority for our force."

South Yorkshire Police are joining a national drive to tackle knife crime. | Stock

Figures from the Home Office revealed that South Yorkshire Police recorded 1,481 knife and sharp instrument offences in 2024, with 52,423 recorded across England.

During the current week of action, police activity will include intelligence-led operations targeting habitual knife carriers, open land searches and weapon sweeps.

Officers will be conducting plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols in key locations that have been identified as hotspots for most serious violence and knife crime. Within these areas, officers will conduct stop and searches, and vehicle stops.

Local schools and youth groups will see visits from neighbourhood policing team officers delivering sessions around knife crime.

Det Supt Cowley added: "We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives.

“This is why we have such a focus on engagement in local schools and colleges. Engaging with children from a young age around the dangers of carrying knives and the harsh consequence of carrying is crucial."

Those who do own a knife, or bladed article, are advised to dispose of them in safe and anonymous way through amnesty bins located across the county.

Locations in South Yorkshire include:

Vape Store and Bargains Galore, 9 Regent Street, Barnsley

Junction of Warmsworth Road/Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster

Junction of Broxholme Lane/Highfield Road/Nether Hall Road, Doncaster city centre

Eastwood Lane, Rotherham town centre

Vape Shack, 5a Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham

Wolseley Road, Sharrow, Sheffield

Concrete Canvas boxing gym, 7 Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe Centre, Sheffield

Devonshire Green (off Fitzwilliam Street), Sheffield city centre

High Green Development Trust, The Campus, 23 Pack Horse Lane, High Green, Sheffield

Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, Sheffield

Bushfire, 427 Halifax Road, Grenoside, Sheffield

Handley Street, Burngreave, Sheffield

Stradbroke Drive, Sheffield

Gaunt Shops, Blackstock Road, Sheffield

Tinsley Forum car park, Bawtry Road

