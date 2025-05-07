Trans Pennine Trail Sheffield: Cyclist, 14, in terrifying knifepoint robbery on bike trail and beauty spot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 14-year-old was riding home from a sports club when the incident happened, says his shocked dad, and police have been called in to investigate the crime.
His dad, who does not want the youngster identified, said the robber jumped out from bushes, and threated to wound the teenager with a knife.
He said the robber then used the phone he had just stolen from the teen to call numbers stored in the device. He threatened people and demanded money from them.
After stealing the phone, money, and the boy’s bicycle, the robber is then reported to have thrown some of the boy’s sports gear that he had with him into a nearby waterway.
The teenager had been riding along the Trans Pennine Trail between Grange Mill Lane and Ecclesfield Road, near Concord Park, Sheffield, when he was ambushed. The trail runs between Meadowhall and Ecclesfield.
His dad told The Star: “I thought he would be safe on the Pennine Trail. They’ve got to stop this man, if he’s capable of doing that.”
He said he was grateful for two men who were walking their dogs who stopped to help the youngster after he ran away, terrified after the incident.
“I just want people to know that the Trans Pennine Trail is not safe,” he added. “If my 14-year-old can’t ride safely without being threatened with a knife, then people should know.
“My son said he thought he was going to die.”
South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing into the incident.
The force told The Star: “At 7.40pm on Thursday (May 1), we received a call to report a robbery earlier that evening in Sheffield.
“It is alleged that a 14-year-old boy was threatened and robbed of his bike and other items at the Blackburn Valley Trail. The victim was not injured.
“Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 902 of May 1 2025.”
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.