Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife and robbed in a terrifying incident on a cycle trail in a Sheffield beauty spot.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old was riding home from a sports club when the incident happened, says his shocked dad, and police have been called in to investigate the crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dad, who does not want the youngster identified, said the robber jumped out from bushes, and threated to wound the teenager with a knife.

He said the robber then used the phone he had just stolen from the teen to call numbers stored in the device. He threatened people and demanded money from them.

The point at Blackburn Valley Trail, Sheffield, near Concord Park, where the boy was robbed. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

After stealing the phone, money, and the boy’s bicycle, the robber is then reported to have thrown some of the boy’s sports gear that he had with him into a nearby waterway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager had been riding along the Trans Pennine Trail between Grange Mill Lane and Ecclesfield Road, near Concord Park, Sheffield, when he was ambushed. The trail runs between Meadowhall and Ecclesfield.

His dad told The Star: “I thought he would be safe on the Pennine Trail. They’ve got to stop this man, if he’s capable of doing that.”

He said he was grateful for two men who were walking their dogs who stopped to help the youngster after he ran away, terrified after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want people to know that the Trans Pennine Trail is not safe,” he added. “If my 14-year-old can’t ride safely without being threatened with a knife, then people should know.

“My son said he thought he was going to die.”

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were ongoing into the incident.

The force told The Star: “At 7.40pm on Thursday (May 1), we received a call to report a robbery earlier that evening in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is alleged that a 14-year-old boy was threatened and robbed of his bike and other items at the Blackburn Valley Trail. The victim was not injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 902 of May 1 2025.”