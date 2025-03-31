'Everybody’s got a right to life' says heartbroken mum of Harvey Willgoose in emotional plea
On Saturday, Caroline Willgoose, shared a video on Facebook where she reflected on the loss of her son, Harvey.
The tragic death of Harvey caused shockwaves across the country after the 15-year-old was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3.
Following her heartbreaking loss, Caroline has become an active campaigner in the hope of reducing knife crime, and recently met with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss the issue.
The government has already announced that they will be banning ninja swords from August 1, though Caroline has called for greater action, including introducing knife arches - a type of walk-through metal detector - in schools.
In her latest video, she said: “There’s all these kids, these 20 year olds, that are having the time of their life that Harvey’s never going to have because he went when he was 15.
“I just wanted [to say] to all these people carrying knives, please stop because there’s no reason to do this.
“He’s been [taken] away from us and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this - but if this gets to people who are carrying knives, please don’t.
“Everybody’s got a right to life and I don’t want anybody to go through what we’re going through right now.”
