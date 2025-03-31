Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mother of a teenager whose life was taken from him in a school stabbing last month has put out an emotional plea asking people to stop carrying knives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, Caroline Willgoose, shared a video on Facebook where she reflected on the loss of her son, Harvey.

The tragic death of Harvey caused shockwaves across the country after the 15-year-old was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Willgoose's son Harvey Willgoose, 15, dies following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield, on February 3

Following her heartbreaking loss, Caroline has become an active campaigner in the hope of reducing knife crime, and recently met with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss the issue.

The government has already announced that they will be banning ninja swords from August 1, though Caroline has called for greater action, including introducing knife arches - a type of walk-through metal detector - in schools.

In her latest video, she said: “There’s all these kids, these 20 year olds, that are having the time of their life that Harvey’s never going to have because he went when he was 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose outside Sheffield Town Hall.

“I just wanted [to say] to all these people carrying knives, please stop because there’s no reason to do this.

“He’s been [taken] away from us and I don’t know how I’m going to get through this - but if this gets to people who are carrying knives, please don’t.

“Everybody’s got a right to life and I don’t want anybody to go through what we’re going through right now.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.