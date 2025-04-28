Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old boy has admitted he killed Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose by stabbing him to death at school but denies murder.

Harvey was fatally wounded in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High, in Granville Road, on February 3, 2025.

Harvey Willgoose

Today, a 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to killing Harvey by admitting a charge of manslaughter, but has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

A packed courtroom filled with the national press heard the plea at Sheffield Crown Court today (April 28).

It means the 15-year-old - who also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, and cannot be named because of his age - will now stand trial for Harvey’s alleged murder on June 30.

The 15-year-old defendant, who spoke quietly while entering his plea, appeared in a white shirt and black suit trousers, and was flanked by youth workers in the dock.

The teenager’s death shocked communities in Sheffield and made the tragedy of youth knife crime a national conversation for days.

A memorial walk against knife crime was attended by hundreds of Harvey’s friends, family and fellow Sheffield United supporters.

Over a thousand people also attended Harvey’s funeral at Sheffield Cathedral on February 21, which was broadcast on a big screen for mourners outside.

All Saints Catholic High School was closed for several days following Harvey’s death, and floral tributes piled up at the gates outside and at at Bramall Lane football ground for days afterwards.

Harvey’s mum Caroline and his sister Sophie have called for knife arches to be installed at schools following his tragic death.

More than 49,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.

Harvey’s family recently appeared on Channel 5 in an interview with Dan Walker, where they spoke of the effect his death has had on the family. Mum Caroline said she cannot yet go into Harvey’s bedroom, which has remained unchanged since his death.

“His bed is exactly the same as it were when he left. His pyjamas. Well, what he wears at night on the floor. His plate. He made himself a sausage sandwich at night. That’s still there. His glass of cordial is still there. I can’t do that yet,” she said.

Meanwhile, dad Mark says he does go into the room to “feel close to him”.

“I just spend time. Just move things about. I just pick clothes up, put them back down, just stare out at window and then just go,” he says.

Harvey’s sister, Sophie, pays tribute to her brother, adding: “He was just so lovely. The most caring, kind, funny, cheeky little brother you could ask for.

“Even if he was annoying, you couldn’t be mad at him for too long because he just got this charm about him.”