Donovan Chalmers received a 16-year prison sentence in 2016 for a string of charges relating to the possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with offences of dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis. Chalmers, of Miles Road, High Green, Sheffield, was free, and on licence from that extensive sentence, when police raided his home and recovered a significant amount of cannabis, estimated to be worth between £11,000 and £17,840. Officers found the cannabis located in three large containers, each containing around £1,000 of the Class B drug, along with smaller amounts spread over six containers, prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told Sheffield Crown Court. A hearing held between May 13 and 14, 2025 heard how a total of £3,324 was also recovered from Chalmers’ property. Following the discovery of Chalmers’ operation, he was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his 2016 sentence, and is due to remain in custody until 2028. He was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property namely cash, at an earlier hearing. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Chalmers for two years and four months. | SYP