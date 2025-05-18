The length of sentences passed down by the city’s judges during the hearings held in April 2025 and May 2025 range from 16 weeks, through to six years.
Some of these defendants acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, and received a reduction off the total length of their sentences as a result.
Others, however, were convicted at the conclusion of jury trials at the same court, foregoing any such reduction.
1. The men pictured here have all been jailed during recent Sheffield Crown Court hearings
Top row, left to right: Daniel Bradshaw; Donovan Chalmers; Lester Ramsey; David Heeley and Alex Winson. Middle row, left to right: Alex Gee; Lewis Darcy and Laine Hempsey. Bottom row, left to right: Tommy Maughan and Kai Bean | SYP/Adobe
2. Daniel Bradshaw: Jailed for 14 months for offences including Section 20 wounding
Daniel Bradshaw, aged 51, inflicted the injury using a Stanley knife during a three-person struggle, arising out of an ongoing neighbour dispute between Bradshaw’s aunt and the complainant.
In a statement read to Sheffield Crown Court, the victim revealed that he has been left with a prominent, and permanent, facial scar.
As a result of the “disfigurement” he feels “like Quasimodo,” referencing the titular protagonist of French novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.
He said that the scar has made him feel “insecure” about his appearance, something which continues to plague him on a daily basis.
The wound previously became infected, but it is now the cosmetic effect of the scar that continues to trouble him - six months on from the attack, the court heard.
Bradshaw, of Fox Hill Crescent, Fox Hill, Sheffield, was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to four offences, including one count of wounding, two counts of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of criminal damage.
Recorder Trent described the complainant’s injury as “grave” and jailed Bradshaw for 14 months.
| SYP
3. Donovan Chalmers: Jailed for two years, four months for drug dealing offences
Donovan Chalmers received a 16-year prison sentence in 2016 for a string of charges relating to the possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with offences of dealing heroin, cocaine and cannabis.
Chalmers, of Miles Road, High Green, Sheffield, was free, and on licence from that extensive sentence, when police raided his home and recovered a significant amount of cannabis, estimated to be worth between £11,000 and £17,840.
Officers found the cannabis located in three large containers, each containing around £1,000 of the Class B drug, along with smaller amounts spread over six containers, prosecutor Aaron Dinnes told Sheffield Crown Court.
A hearing held between May 13 and 14, 2025 heard how a total of £3,324 was also recovered from Chalmers’ property.
Following the discovery of Chalmers’ operation, he was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his 2016 sentence, and is due to remain in custody until 2028.
He was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to offences of possession with intent to supply cannabis and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property namely cash, at an earlier hearing.
The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, jailed Chalmers for two years and four months.
| SYP
4. David Heeley: Jailed for 16 weeks for shoplifting
David Heeley has been handed a 16-week prison sentence after he committed two shoplifting offences in the Dodworth area of Barnsley.
It comes just four months after he was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for the same offences in October 2024.
Heeley, of Frederick Street, Barnsley, appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 1, 2025, where he pleaded to two shoplifting offences and breeching his CBO.
He was sentenced the same day. | SYP