The man, affectionately named online as Mouse, was pronounced dead in woodland off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, on Saturday night.

South Yorkshire Police received reports of concern for the man’s welfare and emergency services were deployed.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes have been paid to a man found dead in woodland in Sheffield last weekend (Photo: Getty)

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Posting on Facebook, Bev Saunby said: “You have no idea how much people cared. Always in our hearts.”

David Archer said: “One of the nicest most genuine people I’ve ever come across. Hope you’ve found your peace Mouse.”

Mikey Harrison added: “One of the genuine lads ever. Every person you know is broken.”

Simon Jenkins posted: “RIP Mouse, the nicest lad you could ever meet.”