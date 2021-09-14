'Nicest lad you could ever meet': Tributes pour in for much loved man after death in Sheffield woods
Tributes have been paid to a much loved man following his tragic death in woodland in Sheffield.
The man, affectionately named online as Mouse, was pronounced dead in woodland off Fox Lane, between Frecheville and Gleadless, on Saturday night.
South Yorkshire Police received reports of concern for the man’s welfare and emergency services were deployed.
Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Posting on Facebook, Bev Saunby said: “You have no idea how much people cared. Always in our hearts.”
David Archer said: “One of the nicest most genuine people I’ve ever come across. Hope you’ve found your peace Mouse.”
Mikey Harrison added: “One of the genuine lads ever. Every person you know is broken.”
Simon Jenkins posted: “RIP Mouse, the nicest lad you could ever meet.”
Kirsty Marie Birks said Mouse was “always nice, polite and smiling” and Gavin Dunn said he will be ‘missed dearly by so many people’.